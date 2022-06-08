After lockdown, Shanghai tries to mend fences with foreign firms

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Shanghai officials are seeking to revive confidence among multinational firms bruised and frustrated by the city's Covid-19 lockdown, by holding multiple meetings with foreign firms and easing a key border requirement for overseas workers.

The image of China's most cosmopolitan city and its biggest business hub was badly damaged by the two-month lockdown, with countless expatriates relocating and foreign businesses warning that they are reconsidering investment plans.

The Shanghai government plans to hold 20 meetings this month with foreign firms engaged in key industries such as automobiles, trade, semiconductors and biomedicine, it said in a statement on Sunday (June 5).

The firms would be picked from major investment countries and regions, including the United States, Europe, Japan and South Korea.

The first of two meetings held so far was attended by executives from US blue chips such as Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson, it said.

The second included automakers including Tesla, General Motors and Ford.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday (June 8).

In addition, the European Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday it had been informed during a meeting with the city's vice-mayor that Shanghai will no longer require official invitation letters, so-called PU letters, for foreigners returning for work, and their dependents, addressing what had become a bugbear for the expat community.

China began in early 2020 to require foreigners to obtain PU letters as part of their visa application as it dramatically tightened border controls since the start of the pandemic.

Many firms had complained about the difficulties and long waits in obtaining the document, which impeded the hiring of foreign staff.

The removal of this requirement was "an initiative from central government to encourage work and production resumption in Shanghai," the European Chamber said.

Asked for comment on Wednesday, the Shanghai government referred to remarks city official Gu Jun made at a press conference in late May, in which he acknowledged that the epidemic had impacted foreign trade and investment in the city. He said the city would take measures to boost confidence among businesses and support multinationals in setting up regional headquarters and research centres in Shanghai. It did not provide further comment.

Mr Tom Simpson, managing director of the China-Britain Business Council, said it was expecting to meet with the Shanghai government in the coming weeks.

Shanghai had provided its members some business resumption support including issuing logistics permits and reopening warehouses, but there had yet to be "more practical support", he added.