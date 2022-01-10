After Covid-19 infections, Hong Kong's first 2022 legislature meeting may be online

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong's first legislature meeting of 2022 may have to be held online, its council president said on Monday (Jan 10), after over 30 officials and lawmakers were quarantined following Covid-19 infections at a birthday party of a delegate to China's legislature.

Mr Andrew Leung, the city's Legislative Council president, said four legislators remained in quarantine ahead of Wednesday's meeting, while sixteen others need to be tested again.

"If we cannot hold a physical meeting, then we will switch everything to zoom mode," he told a media briefing.

Mr Leung's comments come after 11 government officials and 16 lawmakers were released from quarantine on Saturday after authorities said they were less likely to have been exposed to infected guests at a party last week.

The party for the 53rd birthday of Mr Witman Hung, a delegate to the national legislature, took place on Jan 3 with close to 200 people, before leader Carrie Lam imposed new restrictions on social life on Jan 7. Mrs Lam appealed to the public to avoid large gatherings