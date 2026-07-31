After a blockbuster IPO, can China’s memory chipmaker CXMT compete globally in the AI era?

BEIJING – A blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) can generate buzz and signal investor confidence, but the far harder test of becoming a globally competitive company only begins after the opening bell.

That is the challenge now facing China’s top memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT). Its landmark stock market debut in Shanghai on July 27 has become one of the strongest signals yet that investors believe Beijing’s years-long drive for semiconductor self-sufficiency is beginning to yield results.