Afghan people smugglers hike prices as desperation to flee grows

LONDON REUTERS - As a female prosecutor in Afghanistan, Ms Shafiqa Sae knew she had to flee for her life when the Taliban seized power - what she did not realise was just how much it would cost.

Smugglers are exploiting Afghans' desperation to leave the country, hiking prices after demand grew for their services and borders became harder to cross.

Afghans who have fled to Pakistan since the Taliban takeover on Aug 15 last year said members of the Pakistani security forces had also milked them for bribes and some landlords had doubled or trebled rents.

"Everyone is taking advantage of our plight to make money off us," Ms Sae told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

The Taliban's lightning capture of the country has prompted a mass exodus of Afghans fleeing persecution.

But border closures by Pakistan, Iran and other neighbouring countries, combined with the difficulty of obtaining a passport or visa, have pushed many to turn to smugglers.

Those making the risky journeys often take gruelling desert and mountain treks. Some tunnel under border fences. Others use fake IDs.

The Mixed Migration Centre, which monitors smuggler prices, said fees had already jumped during the Covid-19 pandemic as travel curbs made it harder to move around, but the scramble to get out of Afghanistan since August had sent prices soaring.