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Admission fees for South Korea’s royal palaces and Joseon tombs to rise from Jan 2027

Currently, admission to Gyeongbokgung (pictured) and Changdeokgung costs 3,000 won (S$2.70) for adults.

SEOUL – Admission fees for South Korea’s major royal palaces, including Gyeongbokgung and Deoksugung, as well as the Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty, will increase beginning Jan 1, 2027, the Korea Heritage Service said.

The agency announced on Aug 5 during its second-half policy briefing at the presidential office that it plans to unveil a new admission fee schedule in November after holding a public forum to gather opinions.

Admission fees for the palaces and royal tombs have remained unchanged since they were last raised in 2005.

Currently, admission to Gyeongbokgung and Changdeokgung costs 3,000 won (S$2.70) for adults, while entry to Changgyeonggung, Deoksugung and Jongmyo costs 1,000 won. Visitors wishing to enter the Secret Garden at Changdeokgung must pay an additional fee of 5,000 won. Admission to the Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty ranges from 500 won to 2,000 won for adults, depending on the site.

Free admission is currently offered to South Korean citizens aged 24 and younger or 65 and older, foreign visitors aged 18 and younger or 65 and older, independence activists and their spouses, national merit recipients, pregnant women and several other eligible groups. Visitors wearing hanbok, traditional Korean attire, are also admitted free of charge.

According to the Korea Heritage Service, more than 7.41 million people visited the four main royal palaces – Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung and Deoksugung – and Jongmyo Shrine during the first half of 2026, continuing an upward trend in visitor numbers.

The agency said there have long been calls to raise admission fees, with many pointing out that they are relatively low compared with those charged at similar cultural heritage sites overseas.

During the peak season from April through October, France’s Palace of Versailles charges visitors from outside the European Economic Area €35 (S$51) per person. At Japan’s UNESCO-listed Himeji Castle, admission is 1,000 yen (S$8) for Himeji residents and 2,500 yen for nonresidents.

A public hearing held late last year found that visitors to the four royal palaces, the Joseon royal tombs and Jongmyo Shrine were willing to pay an average of 9,730 won for admission.

“The adjustment is intended to bring admission fees for the palaces and royal tombs in line with current conditions after being frozen for the past 20 years,” a Korea Heritage Service official said.

“Specific pricing will be finalised after a public discussion based on the results of the commissioned study.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK