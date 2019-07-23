Activists hail Japan's election of lawmakers with serious disabilities

TOKYO • The election of two candidates with serious disabilities to Japan's Parliament was hailed by activists yesterday, who said it could help boost understanding and improve infrastructure for those in the community.

Mr Yasuhiko Funago has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease that causes loss of muscle control, and Ms Eiko Kimura has cerebral palsy, which can affect a person's movements.

Both candidates, who use wheelchairs, were elected to the Upper House on the ticket of a newly formed opposition party, Reiwa Shinsengumi.

"I look frail but I've got strong guts. I'm putting my life at stake," Mr Funago, 61, said in a message read by his caregiver on Sunday, after his election victory.

"I don't want other disabled people to suffer like me," added Mr Funago, who uses a special slightly reclined wheelchair and an artificial respirator.

Japan's Cabinet Office says there are 9.63 million people in the country with physical, mental or intellectual disabilities.

The head of Japan's ALS association hailed Mr Funago's election as a "landmark".

"It is unprecedented social participation and a landmark that a severely disabled person... will play an active role in national politics," Mr Shigeyuki Shimamori said.

"We want people to understand Mr Funago's disability, and make the national Parliament barrier-free for wheelchairs, and give reasonable consideration to those with communication difficulty."

Mr Funago is the first person with ALS to be elected to the national Parliament, although there have been lawmakers who used wheelchairs before.



Ms Kimura, 54, who is paralysed from the neck down, had campaigned for a system to ensure necessary care for the disabled.

The election wins come as government officials tout efforts to improve infrastructure for people with disabilities ahead of the Paralympics in Tokyo next year.

But activists say the community is often poorly integrated into Japanese society, and point to a horrific 2016 stabbing attack that killed 19 people at a care home for the disabled as evidence that attitudes need to change.

"Disabled people winning elections and becoming elected officials in Japan is very important as a symbol of a possible change in attitudes towards the disabled," said Mr Michael Gillan Peckitt, a part-time lecturer at Osaka University and an expert on disability studies.

"Japan as a country is not necessarily much worse than other countries overall when it comes to access, but sometimes cultural attitudes can appear to be different and seemingly more negative."

The election of Mr Funago and Ms Kimura is expected to lead to infrastructure adjustments at the national Parliament, or Diet.

