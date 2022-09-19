Activists fear rising surveillance from Asia's 'Digital Silk Road'

PHNOM PENH - The drones were hard to avoid: They buzzed low over the crowd of protesters holding banners and shouting slogans outside the NagaWorld casino in the Cambodian city of Phnom Penh, then hovered above each of the speakers as they called for justice.

As hundreds of workers went on strike outside the glass and chrome towers of the firm's hotel and casino complex, demanding the reinstatement of nearly 400 employees who were laid off last year, armed riot police and surveillance cameras kept watch.

"We knew we were being recorded, but we couldn't do anything, so we would wave at the drones," said Ms Chhim Sithar, 34, a union leader who was arrested at the January protest along with more than a dozen others, and held in jail for nine weeks.

Hong Kong-listed NagaCorp said the strike that began in December was illegal, and that the layoffs were a "mutual separation plan" to cut costs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Municipal police have said the workers' strike was illegal and a threat to public order and safety. Police charged some protesters with "incitement to cause serious chaos to social security".

Ms Chhim Sithar and other Cambodian rights activists say they are under constant surveillance, their every move online and offline tracked by software, cameras and drones.

Much of the technology is supplied by China, which sells extensive digital surveillance packages to governments under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure project.

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched BRI in 2013, aiming to harness China's strengths in financing and infrastructure construction to "build a broad community of shared interests" across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

China has installed more than 1,000 CCTV cameras in Phnom Penh as part of a new nationwide surveillance system, according to local media reports.

Cambodian government spokesman Phay Siphan denied that the technologies are used to target activists and union leaders.

"The CCTVs and other surveillance infrastructure are for security purposes, to fight crime, and traffic violations and other illegal actions," he told Reuters.

China influence

While the authorities justify surveillance on security grounds, human rights groups have raised concerns about privacy violations and the potential for profiling and discrimination, with the technologies often deployed without public consultation, and in the absence of strong data protection laws.

Countries taking part in BRI are using technologies, including artificial intelligence-based facial recognition systems linked to abuse of minority Uighurs in China for smart policing or smart cities programmes, and digital tools for monitoring social media sites.