Activist Joshua Wong vows to stay in Hong Kong, calls for China sanctions

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's most prominent activist said he had no plans to leave in the wake of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offer of citizenship to millions of residents, saying he would prefer Britain to impose harsh sanctions against China.

"I've no plan to leave, Hong Kong is my hometown," Mr Wong told Bloomberg Television in an interview Thursday (June 4), when asked whether he would seek asylum in the UK. "We need to stand up and fight back."

Mr Wong said Hongkongers welcome Mr Johnson's offer of a path to citizenship for as many as three million residents who are eligible to hold British Overseas National passports.

But, he added, the ideal situation would be for the UK to pressure China into abandoning the imposition of new national security legislation that could curb political dissent in the former British colony.

"The more important thing is, I call upon the UK government to impose necessary sanctions or restrictive measures in order to push forward the withdrawal of the bill," Mr Wong said.

"Providing assistance and a back up plan for Hong Kong is good. But all we know is that the best scenario and outcome will be for Beijing to stop the implementation of this controversial law."

The new legislation would bar subversion, sedition and secession in Hong Kong, which is meant to retain its political freedoms for 50 years under the terms of the British handover. The Trump administration has threatened retaliation, including the stripping of the financial hub's all-important special trading status.

Mr Wong said he doesn't have a BNO passport, which are available to persons who registered before the reunification of Hong Kong with China in 1997. The 23-year-old activist helped lead the 2014 Umbrella Movement that sought meaningful elections in Hong Kong, and was the subject of a Netflix documentary.

Hong Kong on Wednesday is commemorating the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989, when Chinese troops gunned down an unknown number of democracy protesters in Beijing. Hundreds or thousands may have died.