About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in stampede at Halloween festivities in South Korea

SEOUL - About 50 people suffered from cardiac arrest in a stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon area as a huge crowd flocked into the central district of the South Korean capital to celebrate Halloween, Yonhap news agency reported.

Fire authorities were administrating CPR to at least 50 people as of 11.30pm on Saturday, according to the news agency.

Social media footage showed several people being assisted by rescue officials and the public at the scene. Reuters could not verify authenticity of the footage.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the deployment of a disaster response team, according to reports, with officials told to administer first aid.

Mr Yoon was as the Yongsan Presidential Office Crisis Management Centre to preside over an emergency inspection meeting related to the Halloween accident in Itaewon, a presidential spokesman said.

Dozens of people were reportedly injured when a large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during the festivities.

An unidentified celebrity visited a bar in the nightlife hub Itaewon district in Seoul, which drew a massive crowd, according to the local broadcaster YTN.

Emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people in the Itaewon area saying they were having difficulty breathing. REUTERS

