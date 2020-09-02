About 1 in 10 HK people signs up for free Covid-19 testing

The Hong Kong government rolled out its free universal testing for Covid-19 yesterday, but some have called for a boycott of the voluntary mass exercise to try and identify those infected.

Over 650,000 people - about 9 per cent of the population or fewer than one in 10 people - signed up to get themselves tested as of yesterday, Secretary for Civil Service Patrick Nip said.

Some 82,000 people went through the test, of which 8,000 were walk-ins.

Of the 141 centres across the city, 97 centres were fully booked on Day 1 of the exercise, while 32 were fully booked for the week.

Mr Nip said additional appointment slots would be added at the fully-booked centres from tomorrow and the public can register from today.

Also at the briefing was Health and Food Secretary Sophia Chan, who stressed that this was a critical anti-epidemic measure. She noted that 2,000 medical staff are helping to take samples and 2,400 have been deployed to support the team.

On whether the sign-up rate is far short of the government's expectations, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said "the universal community testing programme is a service meant for those who want to do it" and there is no particular target rate the government wants to achieve. "There's also a service to enable us to identify the remaining infected cases in the community so that we could return to normal as soon as possible," she added, referring to the existing programme to test those deemed as high-risk, including drivers and the elderly.

Mrs Lam said about a quarter of the confirmed Covid-19 cases are without symptoms and "that is a very worrying trend".

Hong Kong's daily confirmed cases have fallen steadily from the highs of over 100 a month ago after the government expanded social distancing measures drastically, including banning dining-in services for dinner and making it mandatory to wear a mask outdoors even while exercising.

Yesterday, the health authorities said the city added 12 new confirmed infections, bringing the tally to 4,822, including 90 deaths.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung also announced that classes in schools will resume in two phases later this month.

Yesterday, queues were spotted at some testing venues earlier in the day but other venues, such as Tseung Kwan O Sports Centre, were largely empty.

Ms Sandra Han, 26, said there were more staff at the centre than people taking the tests. "I thought there might be a lot of people and I was worried about being infected there, but the waiting area, sampling area and registration area are far apart. Besides, the sampling is very fast, less than five minutes from entering to exiting."

The mass testing is being carried out with the help of a team from mainland China. Some pan-democrats and activists, including a hospital workers' union - the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance - are calling for a boycott.

They said having large groups of people in the centres could lead to more infection clusters and the programme would not significantly ease the pandemic situation. It could instead give people a false sense of security.

The government had earlier dismissed rumours that the DNA of those tested would be collected by the mainland team and sent to the Chinese authorities.

Mrs Lam said yesterday - ahead of the weekly Executive Council meeting - that the purpose of the exercise has nothing to do with gaining the government popularity but is part of efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

She added that there is a group that is trying "to cause worries and fears among the people".