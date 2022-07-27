Abe's alleged killer starts detention for psychiatric analysis

NARA • Psychiatric detention started on Monday for Tetsuya Yamagami, who is suspected of fatally shooting Japan's former leader Shinzo Abe, after he was transferred from the Nara Nishi Police Station in Nara City to the Osaka Detention House in Osaka City.

Yamagami, 41, allegedly killed Mr Abe in Nara City during a campaign speech for the Upper House election on July 8.

Prosecutors believe that Yamagami's mental condition at the time of the crime, and whether he can be held criminally responsible, needs to be examined.

The psychiatric detention will continue for about four months up to Nov 29. Yamagami's original detention was scheduled to end on Friday, but this has been suspended while he undergoes a psychiatric analysis by experts.

Investigative sources said Yamagami, a former member of the Maritime Self-Defence Force, prepared a homemade gun and gunpowder and checked Mr Abe's schedule before attacking him.

Yamagami told investigators he held a grudge against the religious group widely known as the Unification Church because his family's life was destroyed after his mother became a member of the group.

He also said he targeted Mr Abe because he thought the former prime minister had connections to the group, which is now officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

Although he allegedly acted in a calculated manner, it constituted a leap in logic for Yamagami to have attacked Mr Abe, which led prosecutors to decide that a psychiatric analysis was necessary before court procedures could begin.

"Yamagami has spoken logically during questioning. His memory is clear and there are no changes in his statements," a senior investigator said.

"So far, our efforts to corroborate his statements haven't found anything that contradicts them."

