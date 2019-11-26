Abe stresses importance of 'one country, two systems'

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged China to preserve a free Hong Kong and backed Beijing's "one country, two systems" principle of governing it, in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, just as pro-democracy candidates triumphed in an election in the city.

Mr Abe also "strongly pushed" for China to deal positively with disputes over the East China Sea, Japanese citizens detained in China and Japanese food exports, according to a statement by Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Mr Wang met Mr Abe in Tokyo yesterday following a meeting of the Group of 20 foreign ministers at the weekend and ahead of talks with his counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

"The Prime Minister pointed out the importance of a free and open Hong Kong prospering under one country, two systems," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

Mr Wang told reporters following his meeting with Mr Abe that Hong Kong would remain part of China, whatever happens.

"Any efforts to create chaos in Hong Kong or to damage Hong Kong's stability and prosperity will not succeed," Mr Wang said.

When Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997, the Chinese government pledged that the city would have a high degree of autonomy in its legal and economic affairs for 50 years under the arrangement known as "one country, two systems".

Hong Kong residents handed a landslide victory to pro-democracy candidates in local district council elections on Sunday after months of protests over how the city should be governed.

Britain said yesterday that it welcomed a promise by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to "seriously reflect" after the victory by the democrats.

"We don't want to see any more violence. It was reassuring to hear Carrie Lam commit to reflecting seriously on the message delivered by the people of Hong Kong," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"I welcome the Hong Kong government facilitating these elections, which were an important opportunity for the people of Hong Kong to make their voices heard," he added.

Ms Elizabeth Warren, a leading Democratic candidate for the US presidency, said the vote sent a "powerful message that they want to keep their democracy, and Beijing must respect that".

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS