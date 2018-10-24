Abe 'relieved' at Japanese hostage's release but wants to confirm identity

Mr Jumpei Yasuda holding a handwritten message in Japanese asking for help, in an undated picture released by the Jiji Press news agency in 2016.PHOTO: AFP
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday (Oct 24) that he was "relieved" that a Japanese hostage believed to have been captured in Syria three years ago had been released, but added that the government still needed to confirm the man's identity.

Late on Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tokyo had received information that a man believed to be Jumpei Yasuda, a freelance journalist, had been released. He said the government had notified Mr Yasuda's wife, but still needed to confirm his identity.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Abe also thanked Qatar and Turkey for their cooperation in the hostage's release.

