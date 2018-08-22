Abe poised to win LDP's leadership ballot on Sept 20

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) yesterday announced it will have a leadership vote on Sept 20 in what is shaping up to be a two-horse race between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former defence chief Shigeru Ishiba.

Mr Abe's three-year tenure as party chief expires next month .

He has been LDP president and Japan's Premier since 2012 and the party extended a term limit for the leader from two consecutive terms to three last year.

A win in the party ballot next month will make him Japan's longest-serving prime minister, paving the way for him to not only oversee the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games but also pursue his long-cherished goal of updating the pacifist Constitution for the first time since it was enacted in 1947.

LDP cadres will be voting for the first time in six years for a party leader, after a walkover in 2015. Nomination day has been set for Sept 7, the same day campaigning will formally begin.

This year's vote will likely be a rematch of the 2012 election, in which Mr Abe ultimately triumphed given his strong backing among parliamentarians. But Mr Ishiba put up a strong fight as he had robust support from local and regional LDP chapters.

Mr Abe, 63, who is on summer vacation, told reporters during a round of golf yesterday that he is working to improve his mental and physical condition "day by day". He is likely to officially announce his candidacy next week.

While the odds are stacked against him, Mr Ishiba, 61, yesterday said that not having a contest will undermine the democracy of Japan. He added that the LDP needs to clearly debate its way forward on such issues as constitutional revision, the economy and governance.

Both Mr Abe and Mr Ishiba favour revising the pacifist Constitution, but differ on when and how to do so. Mr Abe wants to insert a clause to explicitly spell out the mandate of the Self-Defence Force, a move which Mr Ishiba has dismissed as cosmetic. Mr Ishiba has urged caution, saying the LDP should not be rushing to amend the charter even though he favours a more drastic rewrite.

Mr Ishiba, emphasising honesty and fairness when announcing his candidacy earlier this month, also said he will launch a 100-day plan to reform the government - alluding to Mr Abe's cronyism scandals which have hurt public trust in his administration.

A public opinion poll by the All-Nippon News Network at the weekend showed more respondents favouring Mr Ishiba as the next prime minister.

But Mr Abe, who already has the backing of five of the seven LDP factions, is nonetheless expected to win as this is an internal party vote.

"Abe has been very astute at playing into party politics and balancing factional interests," said Dr Jeffrey Kingston of Temple University Japan. But Dr Koichi Nakano of Sophia University cautioned that it may be a "pyrrhic victory".

He said: "If there is no boost in public support for the Cabinet after his re-election, it will be very damaging for the LDP as Abe completely controls the party but the public still seem fed up with him."