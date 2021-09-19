Letter From Seoul

A season of rage for many South Korean women

Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving Day, may be a time of celebration in South Korea, but the days of toiling in the kitchen - as men relax - can trigger feelings of injustice among women

South Korea Correspondent
  • Published
    5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Chuseok, which falls on Tuesday this year, is a major traditional festival celebrated by multi-generational families gathering all over South Korea.

Yet a recent poll showed that only 19 per cent of respondents had plans to visit their home towns or travel during an extended five-day break starting yesterday, partly due to concern over the Covid-19 pandemic which is showing no signs of abating.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 19, 2021, with the headline 'A season of rage for many South Korean women'. Subscribe
Topics: 