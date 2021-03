HONG KONG/BEIJING - The proposed amendments to Hong Kong's electoral system will irreversibly change the face of local politics in the city and, coming in the wake of last year's national security law, deal a body blow to hopes of free and open elections.

Foreign governments have spoken up about what they say is an end to democracy, but the reaction has appeared to be far more muted domestically, an effect of the national security law imposed on Hong Kong on June 30.