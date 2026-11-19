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CUHK told the Hong Kong media that the doctor - which it did not named - had a “temporary collapse of his situational awareness.”

A woman had her ovaries mistakenly removed during an operation at a private hospital in Hong Kong, with the surgeon admitting the blunder was a “rookie mistake”.

The operation took place on Sept 12 at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Centre where the doctor, identified by Hong Kong media as Professor Cheung Tak-hong, was supposed to remove only the patient’s uterus and fallopian tubes after she was suspected of having an endometrial lesion.

“The operation was a bit difficult and I was too focused on one thing, and my mind missed the original plan,” Cheung told South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Nov 18. “I don’t want to explain further… because a mistake is a mistake. I should admit my mistakes and bear the responsibility.”

In another interview with Hong Kong’s oldest Chinese-language newspaper Sing Tao Daily, Cheung said he took full responsibility for the “rookie mistake” and had personally apologised to the patient and her family.

He said the 45-year-old patient had accepted his apology.

He also pledged to continue overseeing her care to minimise any long-term effects, while stressing that he will ensure no repeat of such mistakes in the future.

English-language news outlet The Standard quoted an anonymous obstetrician-gynaecologist as saying that the accidental removal of both ovaries could trigger an immediate menopause due to a sudden drop in hormone levels, but hormone replacement therapy can help with a smoother transition for patients.

According to SCMP, Cheung is an expert in obstetrics and gynaecology, specialising in gynaecological oncology.

He is a consultant with CUHK and an honorary clinical professor in the university’s medical school.

Earlier on Nov 18, CUHK told the Hong Kong media that the doctor - which it did not name - had a “temporary collapse of his situational awareness”.

“Put simply, the doctor involved had a lapse in concentration at the time,” the hospital CEO Chung Kin-lai said.

“To be honest, this is a great misfortune for the doctor and for the patient alike. Nobody wants to see a doctor who is normally very good, but lost focus for a moment that made a serious mistake for the patient. We are all deeply saddened by this.”

The hospital had apologised to the patient and her family and reported the incident to Hong Kong’s Department of Health.

Cheung told the SCMP that a final decision on disciplinary action had not been made yet.