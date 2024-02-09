Japan’s most wanted: Fugitive emerges after 50 years on the run; another suspect nabbed days after

TOKYO – When a fugitive for nearly 50 years, Satoshi Kirishima, emerged suddenly, it caused a sensation.

But what was also remarkable was how, a few days after his surprise emergence of his own volition, the police caught yakuza member Shigeyuki Kin, who had spent three years on the run.

Usually, as a case gets older, it is harder to trace fugitives as the investigation is scaled back and societal interest wanes, experts said.

However, renewed attention paid to “most wanted posters” after Kirishima came out of hiding had resulted in anonymous tip-offs that in turn led to the arrest of Kin, who was wanted for the shooting of a gang leader in 2020.

Kirishima, meanwhile, was an alleged member of the radical leftist East Asia Anti-Japan Armed Front, which was behind a series of deadly bombings in Tokyo between 1974 and 1975.

His appearance out of the blue led to a media frenzy, with fugitive posters that included his photograph – a black-and-white one of a youthful, smiling man with shoulder-length hair and dark-rimmed glasses – splashed widely on different media platforms.

It helped that Kin’s mugshot was next to Kirishima’s on the National Police Agency notices.

“There can be said to have been a large impact, given the massive social response (to Kirishima’s appearance),” former police officer Yu Inamura told The Straits Times on Feb 8, noting that everyone in Japan would have come across these posters, however subconsciously.

An investigative source told online media AERA dot. that Kin’s arrest was “strongly related” to wide news coverage about Kirishima, adding: “The majority of wanted suspects are apprehended through reports by ordinary citizens.”

The chain of events unfurled from Jan 25, when a 70-year-old man claiming to be Kirishima checked himself into hospital.

Suffering from terminal stomach cancer and knowing that the game was up, the man said he wanted to die under his own name and not that of his adopted alias of Hiroshi Uchida. He died four days later, and was cremated on Feb 7.

While police have yet to officially confirm his identity, DNA tests suggest that the man was, indeed, Kirishima.

Kyushu University Professor Koji Tabuchi, a published author on criminal procedure law, told ST that investigations of long-term unresolved cases are scaled back, but will not be fully suspended until the expiry of statute of limitations.

While the statute of limitations in Japan is up to 30 years for serious crimes, this can be suspended, as it was in Kirishima’s case, because some suspects remain on the run overseas.

“However, as a case gets older, the number of police officers involved decreases, and general societal interest in the case wanes. Thus, it becomes harder to obtain the necessary information to find the fugitives,” he said.