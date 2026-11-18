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Kim Ju Ae is believed to be homeschooled in Pyongyang and to enjoy horseback riding and skiing.

SEOUL – Ju Ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has drawn attention after newly released photographs of her hitting the slopes have fuelled speculation that her ski outfit may be worth two million won (S$1,900) .

The photographs, released by the North’s official Central News Agency on Nov 17 during Kim’s inspection of tourism development projects in the northern city of Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province, showed Ju Ae in a white padded jacket and ski trousers.

The brands and models remain unconfirmed, but a triangular logo on her sleeve and an “S” near her knee have led some to identify the jacket as the French luxury brand Rossignol and the trousers as Salomon.

Women’s ski jackets on Rossignol’s official Korean online store sell for around 490,000 won to 1.02 million won, while women’s ski trousers on Salomon’s US website range from US$160 (S$206) to US$700.

Ju Ae is believed to be homeschooled in Pyongyang and to enjoy horseback riding and skiing, according to a 2023 briefing South Korea’s National Intelligence Service gave lawmakers.

Representative Yoo Sang-bum, then a member of the ruling People Power Party’s parliamentary intelligence committee, said the agency had information that she was a skilled rider and that her father was pleased with her riding ability. THE KOREA HERALD / ASIA NEWS NETWORK