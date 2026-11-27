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The Suneung, arguably South Korea’s most consequential exam, was held under heightened scrutiny in 2026 due to fears of AI-assisted cheating.

SEOUL - The Education Ministry received 306 reports of suspected cheating in the week after South Korea’s national college entrance exam, or Suneung, on Nov 19, following President Lee Jae Myung’s pledge to offer rewards of at least 100 million won (S$96,000) per confirmed case.

According to a Chosun Ilbo report, the ministry is reviewing the reports but has yet to confirm any violations.

Some tips appeared to be based on rumours, others seemed intended to damage individuals’ reputations, the report said, citing data obtained by representative Kim Hee-jung of the People Power Party, a member of the National Assembly’s Education Committee.

The Suneung, arguably South Korea’s most consequential exam, was held under heightened scrutiny in 2026 due to fears of AI-assisted cheating, with new rules and restrictions introduced as late as the eve of the test.

In an unprecedented move, the government deployed the country’s highest-level disaster alert system, sending out nationwide emergency alerts to mobile phones three times on the day of the exam.

The alerts, which cannot be opted out of and sound at maximum volume even on phones set to silent, were designed to detect test-takers who had failed to surrender their phones.

Bringing a smart device into an exam room is a rule violation. The ministry classified using one during the test as a serious violation.

In a separate tally submitted to the National Assembly’s Education Committee on Nov 27 , the ministry reported 474 violations in this year’s exam, up from 279 last year.

Violations involving smart devices more than tripled, from 31 to 112.

The ministry referred six test-takers to the police over suspected serious violations, including using devices to photograph exam questions and using smart glasses during this year’s Suneung. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK