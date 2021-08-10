80,000 evacuated after heavy Sichuan rain

SHANGHAI • More than 80,000 people have been evacuated because of heavy rain and floods in the south-western Chinese province of Sichuan, state media reported yesterday.

Water levels at major rivers were above warning levels following days of heavy rainfall.

One reservoir in Dazhou city exceeded its flood limit by 2.2m, according to the official China News Service. It said over 440,000 people were affected by floods in six cities across the province.

State broadcaster CCTV said on Saturday that heavy rain had already caused 250 million yuan (S$52 million) in economic losses in Sichuan, with 45 houses destroyed and 118 severely damaged.

China is routinely hit by heavy rainfall in summer, but experts have warned it must now improve its cities' resilience as extreme weather becomes more frequent.

Chinese weather officials said rising temperatures had increased the likelihood of heavy rainfall across the globe, and that the impact in China would get worse.

"Extreme events such as high temperatures and heavy rainfall have increased and the level of climate risk in China is on the rise," said Ms Chao Qingchen, vice-director of the National Climate Centre, a state think-tank.

She said higher temperatures and rainfall were making China's water resources more vulnerable, and warned that extreme weather was also posing a bigger threat to economic development.

Last month, the central Henan province suffered its worst rainstorms in recorded history, with 19 state weather monitoring stations registering the highest daily rainfall ever. The floods killed more than 300 people, mostly in capital Zhengzhou, which saw almost a year's worth of rainfall in a single day.

REUTERS