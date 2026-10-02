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8 in 10 Japanese want to keep writing by hand despite very little opportunity to do so

Many Japanese believe handwriting allows people to express the individuality and feelings that printed text cannot convey.

TOKYO – Eight in 10 Japanese support preserving the practice of writing by hand, although about a third said they have few or no opportunities to do so, a government survey showed on Oct 2.

The Agency for Cultural Affairs also found that 82.3% prefer handwritten letters or postcards, or printed ones with a handwritten note added.

In a question allowing multiple responses, respondents were asked why handwriting should be valued.

Some 70.7% cited learning to write kanji Chinese characters and other characters correctly, while 68.2% chose expressing individuality and feelings that printed text cannot convey.

“The findings suggest that many people see handwriting as an important way to express their individuality, even as digital devices become commonplace,” an agency official said. KYODO NEWS