8 HK democracy activists charged over illegal assembly

HONG KONG • Eight prominent democracy activists in Hong Kong were charged yesterday with taking part in an "illegal assembly" the day after Beijing imposed its broad security law on the city, bolstering an already sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Those charged included veteran activist "Long Hair" Leung Kwok-hung, former chief of the Democratic Party Wu Chi-wai, ex-legislator Eddie Chu and Figo Chan, the organiser of an annual July 1 rally marking the British handover of the city to China in 1997.

Both Chan and Leung chanted slogans inside the court after the charges were read out, a reporter said.

Chan shouted "Release all political prisoners", while Leung chanted, "Peaceful assembly is not a crime. Shame on political persecution".

The eight activists, who were later bailed and ordered to surrender their passports, have been hit with various "unlawful assembly" charges, namely organising, inciting or taking part in an illegal gathering.

The charges stem from protests that broke out on July 1 this year.

The date has traditionally witnessed large pro-democracy protests in a city where millions have taken to the streets in recent years.

During months of at-times violent protests that swept the city last year, the legislature was stormed by crowds in an unprecedented challenge to Beijing's rule.

The day before this year's anniversary of the handover, Beijing enacted its draconian national security law, bypassing the city's legislature and keeping the legislation's contents secret until the moment it was imposed.

The law enhances Beijing's control over the city, outlaws certain political views and deepens the crackdown against democracy supporters.

