8 dead as heavy rain leaves parts of Seoul flooded

SEOUL • At least eight people died in and around Seoul overnight, the South Korean authorities said yesterday, after torrential rain knocked out power, caused landslides, and left roads and subways submerged.

The southern part of the city received more than 100mm of rain per hour late on Monday, with some parts of the city getting 141.5mm, the heaviest rainfall in decades, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The accumulated rainfall in Seoul since midnight on Monday was 451mm as at 2pm yesterday, with more rain forecast.

The hourly rainfall figures were the highest since a storm in 1942, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Some areas of Seoul received more rain in one day than typically seen in an entire month in the summer, according to data from KMA.

President Yoon Suk-yeol yesterday visited a semi-basement apartment where three family members died the night before, after swift-moving flood waters filled the space.

The dangers of such underground flats, called banjiha, were famously depicted in a flooding scene in the 2020 Oscar-winning film Parasite.

Mr Yoon told the area's residents he would try to ensure their lives returned to normal as quickly as possible, and he instructed officials to look at measures to better ensure housing safety, according to a statement from his office.

At least five people had died in Seoul and three others in the neighbouring Gyeonggi province by early yesterday, said the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Four people, including the three family members, died after they drowned in flooded buildings, one was believed to have been electrocuted, another person was found under the wreckage of a bus stop, and the other two died in a landslide, it said.

At least nine people were injured, while seven were missing.

In the glitzy, dense Gangnam district, some buildings and stores were flooded and left without power, while cars, buses and subway stations were submerged, leaving people stranded.

Ms Lim Na-kyung, a 31-year-old office worker, recounted her fear on Monday evening, saying the situation reminded her of a scene from the 1997 film Titanic.

"I had to keep going higher and higher because the building was being submerged at a fast pace... I couldn't believe that I was trapped in the building with 40 other people in the middle of Gangnam district," said the mother of two, who eventually had to spend the night on the fourth floor.

Data showed that at least 765 facilities were damaged, and some 52 highways and roads were blocked. At least 391 people were displaced in the greater Seoul area, most of whom had to stay in schools and gyms.

Another 399 people temporarily moved to community centres and schools, according to the data.

The headquarters raised the crisis alert to the highest and requested that organisations adjust their working hours.

While South Korea often experiences heavy rain in summer, "such sharp increase in precipitation and frequent torrential rains cannot be explained without the big trend of climate change", a KMA official, who spoke in condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

"This phenomenon is seen occurring more often due to climate change that has resulted in a prolonged summer."

REUTERS