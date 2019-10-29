8 dead, 2 injured in China construction site collapse

GUIYANG, CHINA (XINHUA) - Eight people were killed and two injured in a construction site collapse in south-west China's Guizhou Province on Monday (Oct 28), local authorities said on Tuesday.

An underground carpark under construction in Guanshanhu District of Guiyang, the provincial capital of Guizhou, collapsed at 4.21pm on Monday, said the information office of the district government.

A total of 14 people were working at the site at the time of the accident. Three escaped, one was immediately rescued and the rest 10 were trapped.

By 3am on Tuesday, the trapped workers had been found, with eight dead. Two were injured, but were in stable condition.