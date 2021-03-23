8 activists jailed in China returned to HK

HONG KONG • Eight Hong Kongers who were part of a group of democracy activists who failed to flee the city by speedboat last year were handed back to the authorities yesterday after serving jail sentences in mainland China.

Dubbed by supporters as "The Hong Kong 12", they were picked up by the Chinese Coast Guard last August as they tried to make a break for nearby Taiwan.

Those on board were being prosecuted for actions linked to 2019's huge and often violent democracy protests. The charges they faced ranged from rioting and attempted arson to possession of offensive weapons and making explosives.

The group disappeared into the mainland's judicial system after their capture and were eventually convicted for crossing China's border illegally.

Yesterday, eight were handed over to the Hong Kong police after completing their sentences.

The police in Yantian, the mainland district where the group were jailed, said in a statement: "They have been deported in batches on the day in accordance with the law."

The Hong Kong police confirmed the return in a separate statement. Images published by local media showed some of those being returned with black hoods placed over their heads as they were marched by officers into a Hong Kong police station close to the border with the mainland.

Among those returned to Hong Kong custody yesterday was activist Andy Li. Before he fled, he was arrested under a national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year. More than 100 people have been arrested under the law, which carries up to life in prison.

Another of the returned fugitives is a person with dual Hong Kong and Portuguese citizenship.

Two teenagers in the group - aged 16 and 17 - were returned to Hong Kong last December.

The two remaining members of the group were given longer sentences for organising an illegal border crossing and remain in prison on the mainland.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE