7,000 spend the night at Hokkaido airport as heavy snow halts flights and trains

Fifty-six flights connecting the northern Japan hub with other major cities were cancelled amid heavy snow.

TOKYO - Around 7,000 people were forced to spend the night at Hokkaido’s New Chitose Airport on Jan 25 as 56 flights connecting the northern Japan hub with other major cities were cancelled amid heavy snow, the operator Hokkaido Airports said.

Sapporo logged 54cm of snowfall in the 24 hours through 7pm on Jan 25, a record high for January, according to the Hokkaido government.

Over 500 train services were cancelled on Jan 25 as snow was removed, including those serving New Chitose Airport and linking Sapporo with Asahikawa and Hakodate, affecting about 130,000 people, Hokkaido Railway said.

Some train services continued to be suspended on Jan 26. KYODO NEWS

