Hong Kong

7 leaders found guilty over protest

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Seven of Hong Kong's veteran pro-democracy leaders, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai, were found guilty yesterday of unauthorised assembly, a verdict seen by their supporters as a severe assault on the freedom of speech and other civil liberties that once were core to the city's identity.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 02, 2021, with the headline '7 leaders found guilty over protest'. Subscribe
Topics: 