7 drown in underground S. Korean car park as Hinnamnor death toll rises

SEOUL - The death toll from Typhoon Hinnamnor has risen to 10 in South Korea, the authorities said on Wednesday, after the storm battered the southern coast with huge waves and heavy rain this week.

The typhoon, one of the most powerful to hit the country in decades, flooded streets and buildings as it passed through on Monday and Tuesday.

In the south-eastern port city of Pohang - one of the hardest-hit areas - seven bodies and two survivors were pulled out of the submerged underground car park of an apartment complex, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.

The nine were trapped after they went into the underground car park to move their cars during the heavy downpours, according to local media reports.

All nine were residents of the apartment complex, Yonhap news agency reported. They had been told by the management office to move their cars from the car park.

The two survivors - a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s - reportedly survived by clinging onto ceiling pipes for more than 12 hours. Rescuers had to wade through metres-high water to get to them in the almost completely submerged basement on Tuesday night.

Search and rescue operations continued on Wednesday, and the authorities said two people were still missing.

Hinnamnor forced more than 4,700 people to flee their homes for safety, and it destroyed around 12,000 homes and buildings.

Nearly 90,000 households nationwide lost power as the storm hit, but supply had been restored to most of them by Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Before the typhoon made landfall, the South Korean authorities closed more than 600 schools nationwide as a precaution and local airlines cancelled some 250 domestic flights.

