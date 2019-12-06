7 dead, 13 injured in China fireworks factory explosion

BEIJING (AP) - Authorities in central China say seven people have been killed and 13 injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Hunan province.

The Liuyang city government says the blast occurred Wednesday (Dec 4) morning due to ''illegal production." Such accidents are common, especially in the run-up to the Lunar New Year, which this year falls on Jan 25.

The government says factory managers have been detained for questioning and a team formed to investigate the accident.

Authorities on Thursday ordered all fireworks production in the city suspended.