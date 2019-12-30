7 bodies in boat said to be from N. Korea found on Japan isle

TOKYO • The badly decomposed remains of seven people have been found in a suspected North Korean fishing boat that washed up on a Japanese island, a coast guard official said yesterday.

The remains were found last Saturday in a broken vessel on the shore of Sado Island, which lies around 900km from North Korea across the Sea of Japan.

"Five of the bodies were identified as men but the remaining two could not be identified," the official told Agence France-Presse, adding: "There have been similar cases but this was the first discovery of bodies in such a wrecked boat on this island this year."

Korean alphabet and numbers were painted on the boat's wooden hull, which was broken in half, he said, and there was nothing to show the nationality of the bodies.

Local media said Japanese police and coast guard are investigating the case, suspecting the vessel departed from North Korea.

At least 156 suspected North Korean fishing vessels have washed up on Japan's coast or were found drifting in Japanese waters this year, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun.

Experts say some North Korean fishermen are travelling far out to sea in order to satisfy government mandates for bigger catches. But their old and poorly equipped vessels are prone to mechanical and other problems, including running out of fuel, and there are few ways for them to call for rescue.

Some of the boats wash up on Japanese shores with dead crews. These are often called "ghost ships" by local media.

Last year, 10 North Koreans rescued from a tiny wooden boat drifting off northern Japan were deported. In October, around 60 members of a North Korean fishing boat were rescued in the Sea of Japan after it sank following a collision with a Japanese patrol vessel.

