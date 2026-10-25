7.0-magnitude quake hits off islands south of Tokyo, no tsunami triggered

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The quake, which registered 3 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of the islands, originated to the west of the group at a depth of about 470km.

TOKYO - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 struck off the Ogasawara Islands, about 1,000km south of Tokyo, on the morning of Oct 25, but it did not trigger a tsunami, the weather agency said.

The quake, which registered 3 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of the islands, originated to the west of the group at a depth of about 470km, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Despite the distance, the temblor was felt in a wide area of eastern and north-eastern Japan as seismic waves are believed to have propagated in the Pacific plate. KYODO NEWS