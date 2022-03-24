6.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Taiwan, one injured

TAIPEI • A magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck off the coast of Taiwan early yesterday rattled buildings and roused people from their sleep, leaving one injured and causing a half-constructed bridge in the island's east to collapse.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as it lies near the junction of two tectonic plates. It does not issue tsunami warnings unless a quake registers at more than magnitude 7.0.

The US Geological Survey initially estimated the 1.41am quake to be magnitude 6.9, but downgraded it to 6.6 before assessing it back up to 6.7. It also revised the depth from 10km to 24km. The quake hit off Taiwan's east coast near the scenic city Hualien, but was felt over much of the island.

Government-issued alerts sent people's mobile phones blaring, and social media lit up with people posting what they went through.

"The chandelier on my ceiling shook for more than three minutes and didn't stop," local reporter Chao Li wrote on Facebook.

Local media yesterday ran footage from grocery stores that showed items flying off the shelves when the quake hit.

Taiwan's National Fire Agency said on Facebook that a man in the southern county of Taitung was hit by glass and taken to hospital. A bridge under construction in Hualien also collapsed but no one was hurt, it said.

Hualien, known for its beaches and hiking spots, experienced a 6.4-magnitude quake in 2018 which left 17 people dead and 300 hurt.

"Please do not panic if there are aftershocks and we urge the residents to be prepared for disaster prevention," the county government said on Facebook. There were about 150 aftershocks, mostly under 3.6 magnitude, following the initial quake.

The last time Taiwan experienced a quake of a similar magnitude was in January, when a 6.2 tremor hit its east coast. There were no widespread damage or injuries.

