WASHINGTON (XINHUA) - An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck 191km South-east of Nemuro, Japan, at 0322 GMT on Saturday (March 2), the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10km, was initially determined to be at a 41.9336 degrees north latitude and 146.9481 degrees east longitude.

This story is developing.