6-year-old girl in China takes care of paralysed dad

NINGXIA, CHINA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Being a parent is the toughest job in the world.

You never stop caring for your children and giving them all the things they need.

But what if it's the other way around? This is the story of Jia Jia, a six-year-old girl from Ningxia province, China.

This "little angel" touched the hearts of netizens and instantly became an online sensation for taking care of her paralysed dad Tian Haicheng.

Mr Tian uses Kuaishou, a photo-sharing app in China, to document his daughter's selfless acts. After the two went viral on social media, Mr Tian's account now has more than 480,000 followers.

The 40-year-old had a car accident in March 2016, leaving his body paralysed from the chest down.

According to the Yangtze News, his wife left him and Jia Jia two months after the accident, and took their son with her.

"Looking after my dad, I don't feel tired at all," said Jia Jia in an interview with Yangtze Evening News.

Her daily routine starts at 6am, when Jia Jia uses a handmade harness to carry her father out of bed and put him in his motorised wheelchair.

She will then massage her dad's muscles for about half an hour, before helping him brush his teeth and wash his face, before going to school. While Jia Jia is in school, her paternal grandparents look after Mr Tian.

At a young age, Jia Jia also learnt how to shave her father's beard, resulting in her father calling her "daddy's hand".