6-year-old girl dead, sister and parents injured in knife attack near Tokyo

CHIBA, Japan -The police in the Japanese city of Chiba have arrested a man on suspicion of stabbing a family of four at an "izakaya" restaurant near Tokyo on Sunday (May 13) evening.

The victims were a couple in their 40s and their two daughters, aged six and one.

Police say the elder girl, who was taken to hospital unconscious, has died, reported broadcaster NHK.

The parents are not in life-threatening condition. Their one-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries, reported Japanese media.

The assailant, who appeared to be in his 30s or 40s, was arrested on the spot.

Police say the suspect has remained silent and they are investigating the crime.

The suspect. believed to be a former Chiba city assembly member, reportedly became angry and started shouting before stabbing the family, the police quoted the father as saying.

He added the family and the suspect dined together after the suspect travelled up from Okinawa prefecture.

The police are investigating whether the attack was premeditated as the man is believed to have brought a knife with him when he went to the restaurant, reported Kyodo news agency.