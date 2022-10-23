6 key surprises from China’s Communist Party Congress

Shanghai party chief Li Qiang was elevated to the Communist Party’s No. 2 position on Sunday, after being named among the seven members of the new Politburo Standing Committee, China’s supreme leadership circle.

Mr Li Qiang, 63, is now all but certain to become China’s next premier after incumbent Mr Li Keqiang, 67, steps down during the National People’s Congress come March.

The elevation of Mr Li Qiang, while not entirely unexpected by pundits, was significant as some China watchers had predicted that Shanghai’s recent chaotic Covid-19 lockdown would affect his promotion prospects.

Mr Li had imposed a lengthy lockdown on the Chinese financial hub following a severe coronavirus outbreak in March. During the lockdown, the Shanghai government was widely criticised as residents took to social media to voice their grievances over food shortages and difficulty in obtaining healthcare access.

Mr Li, a staunch ally of President Xi, was his chief aide when Mr Xi was party boss of Zhejiang in the early 2000s. Since Mr Xi took the reins of China’s leadership, Mr Li has been repeatedly promoted to other top jobs in China’s eastern regions, subsequently becoming Shanghai’s party chief in 2017. The post has traditionally been a stepping stone for the country’s most important political appointments.

Mr Li would come to the position as China’s next premier without the vice-premiership experience that almost all his predecessors had. China observers say the move shows President Xi’s willingness to cast aside party norms in favour of surrounding himself with his closest allies.

2. Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua left out