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6.1-magnitude quake hits off Tokyo, no tsunami alert: Weather agency

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The shallow quake hit at 7.39pm local time in the sea off the coast of the country’s Kanto region.

The shallow quake hit at 7.39pm local time in the sea off the coast of the country’s Kanto region.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS

TOKYO – A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Tokyo on Nov 6, the Japanese authorities said, but no tsunami alert was issued.

The shallow quake hit at 7.39pm local time in the sea off the coast of the country’s Kanto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on its website.

Its epicentre was about 169km south-east of Asahi, which is just east of the capital Tokyo, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The JMA said it recorded a “seismic intensity 3” on Japan’s 0-7 scale, meaning that “almost everyone indoors feels the shaking” and “dishes on shelves may rattle”.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Japan is one of the world’s most seismically active countries, sitting on top of four major tectonic plates along the western edge of the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, typically experiences hundreds of jolts every year and accounts for about 18% of the world’s earthquakes.

The vast majority are mild, although the damage they cause varies according to their location and the depth below the Earth’s surface at which they strike. AFP

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