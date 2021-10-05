52 more Chinese jets crossed zone: Taiwan

TAIPEI • Taiwan said 52 Chinese warplanes crossed into its air defence zone yesterday in yet another record incursion, despite concerns voiced by Washington over Beijing's "provocative" military activity.

Since Friday, when China marked its national day, the country has embarked upon a massive ramping up of its missions, with almost 150 aircraft flying into the defence zone over the space of four days.

Taiwan's defence ministry said yesterday it scrambled aircraft to broadcast warnings after 36 fighter jets, 12 H-6 nuclear-capable bombers and other planes entered its southwest air defence identification zone (Adiz).

The Adiz is not the same as Taiwan's territorial airspace, but includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China's own air defence identification zone and even includes some of mainland China.

Taiwan - which China views as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary - will celebrate what it calls its national day on Sunday.

The US Department of Defence said yesterday that China's increasing military activities conducted near Taiwan are destabilising and increase the risk of miscalculation.

"Our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region," it said in a statement.

On Sunday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement: "The United States is very concerned by the People's Republic of China's provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilising, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability.

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan."

China's foreign ministry yesterday said the United States should stop supporting "separatist forces" backing an independent Taiwan and warned that Beijing would take all necessary measures to "crush" any independence plots.

In a statement issued a day after the US urged China to stop "provocative" military activities near Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said China's determination and will to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.

Last year, a record 380 Chinese military jets made incursions into Taiwan's defence zone, and the number this year as of early this month has already exceeded 600.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS