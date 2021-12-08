5.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

TOKYO (XINHUA) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck off Japan's Fukushima prefecture on Wednesday (Dec 8), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 2.29am local time, with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.2 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east, and at a depth of 20km.

The moderate quake logged three in some parts of Fukushima prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

So far, no tsunami warning has been issued.

Based on preliminary seismic data, the quake is not likely to have caused any significant damage, said the website of VolcanoDiscovery.