5.0-magnitude quake jolts north-west China's Qinghai, no casualties reported

The epicentre of the quake is 265km away from Xining City, the capital of the province. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS
XINING, China - A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Maduo County, in the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of north-west China’s Qinghai Province, at 10.47am on Thursday, according to the provincial earthquake bureau.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 9km, and had its epicentre at 35.56 degrees north latitude and 99.14 degrees east longitude, the bureau said.

The epicentre of the quake is 265km away from Xining City, the capital of the province.

The areas within 20km from the epicentre are sparsely populated.

The quake was felt in Xining and Xinghai County, which is more than 70km away from the epicentre.

No casualties or property losses have been reported so far, according to the local authorities.

Further investigation is underway. XINHUA

