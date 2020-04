HONG KONG (XINHUA) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted the region 188km south of Sarangani province in the Philippines at 0644 GMT (2.44pm Singapore time) on Monday (April 13), the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 37.81km, was initially determined to be at 3.6989 degrees north latitude and 125.3487 degrees east longitude.