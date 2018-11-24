5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Fukushima prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

TOKYO (XINHUA) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 struck off the coast of Japan's Fukushima prefecture on Friday (Nov 23), Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The temblor occurred at 11.30pm local time, with the epicenter at a latitude of 37.0 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east and at depth of 50km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far, no major damage or injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.