5 quotable quotes from Xi Jinping at China's Communist Party congress

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday delivered a wide-ranging speech, covering topics including government corruption, the economy and foreign policy, at the opening of the 20th Communist Party Congress.

Mr Xi is expected to take on a rare third term as the leader of the world's second-largest economy when the five-yearly political meeting ends next week.

Here are some quotes that stood out from his closely watched 1hr 40min speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

- "This country is its people. The people are the country, as the Communist Party of China has led the people in fighting to establish and develop the People's Republic (zhong guo gong chan dang ling dao ren min da jiang shan, shou jiang shan, shou de shi ren min de xin)."

- "We must foster a firmer sense of purpose, fortitude and self-belief in the whole party and the Chinese people, so that we cannot be swayed by fallacies, deterred by intimidation, or cowed by pressure (bu xin xie, bu pa gui, bu pa ya)."

- "We will stay firmly rooted in Chinese culture, and we will better tell China stories. Make China's voice heard, and present a China that is credible, appealing and respectable, and we will better show the world China's culture (zhan xian ke xin, ke ai, ke jing de zhong guo xing xiang)."

- "We have used a combination of measures to take out tigers, swat flies and hunt down foxes, punishing corrupt officials of all types (da hu, pai ying, lie hu)."

- "Comrades, the times are calling us, and the people expect us to deliver. Only by pressing ahead with unwavering commitment and perseverance, will we be able to answer the call of our times and meet the expectations of our people (shi dai zhao huan zhe wo men, ren min qi dai zhe wo men)."