BEIJING (XINHUA, AFP) - At least five people were killed and 21 others were injured after a bus which had been hijacked in the southern Fujian province plowed into pedestrians on Tuesday (Dec 25), officials said.

A hijacker carrying a knife had been detained and was being investigated by local police, state television CGTN reported. Rescue and treatment of the victims was is under way, according to the city government of Longyan, where the incident occurred.

This story is developing.