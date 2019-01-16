5 injured as car driven by elderly man hits pedestrians at sidewalk in Tokyo's Shinjuku

TOKYO (XINHUA) - A car driven by an elderly man mounted a sidewalk in Tokyo's busy Shinjuku district on Wednesday (Jan 16) and injured five pedestrians, local police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 1.30pm local time on a busy shopping street in Shinjuku.

The crash occurred around 100m east of JR Shinjuku Station, a major transport hub in central Tokyo.

The police quoted the 79-year-old driver as saying that before he realised what was going on, he had already crashed his car.

"I had already crashed the car before I realised it," the driver said, adding that he was choking after drinking some tea.

A total of five pedestrians were injured in the incident, the police said, including a man in his 80s and a woman in her 20s who have both been described as sustaining serious injuries.

Their injuries, however, were not deemed to be life-threatening, the police said.

The police also said the driver himself suffered minor injuries in the crash, as did his 76-year-old wife, who was also in the car when it mounted the kerb and hit the pedestrians.