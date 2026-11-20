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The South Korean government has stepped up inspections in 2026 amid growing concerns over AI-assisted cheating.

SEJONG – Five test-takers were caught using smart devices to cheat during South Korea’s annual college entrance exam, including one who used smart glasses and another who possessed a miniature camera and wireless earphones, the Education Ministry said on Nov 19 .

The cases were among 98 violations detected during the College Scholastic Ability Test, or Suneung, according to Choi Eun-ok, the country’s vice-minister of education, who announced the preliminary figures after the exam ended.

Of the five cases involving smart devices during the exam, one student in South Chungcheong Province was caught using smart glasses. Another test-taker in Gyeonggi Province was found possessing a miniature camera and wireless earphones.

In Seoul, a test-taker was caught photographing an exam paper with a smartphone. Two others, one in Seoul and another in Gyeonggi Province, were caught using smartphones in restrooms.

The ministry said 44 test-takers were caught possessing smartphones or other electronic devices, including two detected through Wi-Fi signal monitoring in Seoul.

The government had stepped up inspections in 2026 amid growing concerns over AI-assisted cheating, particularly involving smart glasses and other miniature electronic devices that could be difficult for exam proctors to detect.

The measures came after the top scorer in the national tax accountant qualification exam admitted to using AI during the exam.

As part of the measures, authorities sent three emergency alerts to mobile phones during the exam to identify devices that had not been switched off or surrendered.

The alerts, sent at 8.30am, 2.21pm and 2.57pm, separately led to the detection of 31, 11 and seven test-takers, respectively, for a total of 49.

Choi had initially said during a briefing on the morning of Nov 19 that the first alert had detected 22 cases, nine fewer than the figure announced after the exam.

The Education Ministry clarified to The Korea Herald that additional cases were uncovered following Choi’s morning briefing.

The ministry said all 98 test-takers identified so far had been classified as exam violators, adding that those who used smart devices to cheat would face particularly strict penalties.

The Education Ministry and the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation will determine the final penalties by Dec 11 through a review committee, taking into account the severity of each violation.

Choi also pledged that the government would take responsibility for protecting proctors from complaints or lawsuits arising from their efforts to detect cheating, including cases involving miniature cameras.

The ministry said the figures remain preliminary and that final statistics would be released after further review. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK