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The 2.22am temblor originated in the Amakusa-Ashikita area of the prefecture.

KUMAMOTO - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 hit the south-western Japan prefecture of Kumamoto early Nov 19, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The 2.22am temblor originated in the Amakusa-Ashikita area of the prefecture at a depth of about 10km and registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in parts of the prefecture, according to the agency.

No tsunami warning was issued.

Kumamoto was struck by a magnitude-7.1 temblor less than four months ago. The July 28 quake, which registered a maximum 7 on the Japanese intensity scale in parts of the prefecture, killed dozens of people and caused extensive damage, including the toppling of a smokestack at a papermill.

The Nov 19 quake was felt across Japan’s south-western main island of Kyushu as well as in parts of the islands of Shikoku and Honshu, the agency said. KYODO NEWS