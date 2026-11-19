5.7-magnitude quake strikes Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
- A 5.7-magnitude quake hit Kumamoto prefecture at 2.22am on Nov 19, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It started in the Amakusa-Ashikita area, about 10km deep.
- No tsunami warning was issued. The quake registered lower 5 on Japan's intensity scale in parts of Kumamoto and was felt across Kyushu, Shikoku and Honshu.
- The prefecture was hit by a 7.1 quake on July 28 that killed dozens and caused heavy damage. This new tremor raises concern in a region still recovering.
AI generated
KUMAMOTO - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 hit the south-western Japan prefecture of Kumamoto early Nov 19, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The 2.22am temblor originated in the Amakusa-Ashikita area of the prefecture at a depth of about 10km and registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in parts of the prefecture, according to the agency.
No tsunami warning was issued.
Kumamoto was struck by a magnitude-7.1 temblor less than four months ago. The July 28 quake, which registered a maximum 7 on the Japanese intensity scale in parts of the prefecture, killed dozens of people and caused extensive damage, including the toppling of a smokestack at a papermill.
The Nov 19 quake was felt across Japan’s south-western main island of Kyushu as well as in parts of the islands of Shikoku and Honshu, the agency said. KYODO NEWS