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5.7-magnitude quake strikes central Japan, at least 20 injured in Aichi prefecture

The 1.04am temblor originated in the western part of Shizuoka prefecture at a depth of about 40km.

AICHI - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck central Japan early on Nov 8, leaving at least 20 people injured in Aichi prefecture, authorities said.

The 1.04am temblor originated in the western part of Shizuoka prefecture at a depth of about 40km, and registered upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Chita, Aichi prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

An intensity of lower 5 was recorded in parts of Aichi, Nagano and Gifu prefectures.

The government set up a liaison office to respond to the quake.

The agency said the quake posed no risk of tsunami. KYODO NEWS