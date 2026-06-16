5.5-magnitude quake jolts eastern Japan near Tokyo, no tsunami warning issued
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TOKYO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 shook eastern Japan including Tokyo on June 16, causing some disruptions to the country’s transportation services, but no tsunami warning was issued.
The focus of the 7.46pm quake was in Ibaraki prefecture north-east of Tokyo at about 50km underground, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The earthquake logged lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in neighbouring Gunma and Saitama prefectures, and 4 in Ibaraki.
Bullet train services on the Tohoku and Joetsu Shinkansen Lines were halted. KYODO NEWS