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5.5-magnitude quake jolts eastern Japan near Tokyo, no tsunami warning issued

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The focus of the 7.46pm quake was in Ibaraki Prefecture north-east of Tokyo at about 50km underground.

The focus of the 7.46pm quake was in Ibaraki prefecture north-east of Tokyo at about 50km underground.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS

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TOKYO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 shook eastern Japan including Tokyo on June 16, causing some disruptions to the country’s transportation services, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The focus of the 7.46pm quake was in Ibaraki prefecture north-east of Tokyo at about 50km underground, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake logged lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in neighbouring Gunma and Saitama prefectures, and 4 in Ibaraki.

Bullet train services on the Tohoku and Joetsu Shinkansen Lines were halted. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.