5.5-magnitude quake jolts eastern Japan near Tokyo, no tsunami warning issued

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The focus of the 7.46pm quake was in Ibaraki prefecture north-east of Tokyo at about 50km underground.

TOKYO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 shook eastern Japan including Tokyo on June 16 , causing some disruptions to the country’s transportation services, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The focus of the 7.46pm quake was in Ibaraki prefecture north-east of Tokyo at about 50km underground, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake logged lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in neighbouring Gunma and Saitama prefectures, and 4 in Ibaraki.

Bullet train services on the Tohoku and Joetsu Shinkansen Lines were halted. KYODO NEWS